News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 29

June 29, 2017 8:52 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed last night’s WPHT Speaker Series event with Eric Bolling from Fox News, CNN claiming that journalists face danger covering the Trump White House and a Catholic Cardinal being accused of sexual abuse. He talked with Sharyl Attkisson about her new book, The Smear, and the state of the media during the Trump administration.

6:00 Chris hosted Eric Bolling from Fox News in the latest in WPHT’s Speaker Series.

6:08 CNN: Reporters face danger for doing their jobs.

6:26 CNN interviewed Elmo about Donald Trump’s travel ban.

6:35 What’s Trending: Eiffel Tower, Chick-Fil-A and Markelle Fultz, Cheetos

7:00 Donald Trump questioned whether Senator Chuck Schumer would seriously negotiate over a new health care bill.

7:05 Cardinal George Pell responds to charges of sexual abuse.

7:25 USA Today: Is there a bully in your workplace? Chances are, the answer is yes.

7:38 Congressman Jason Chaffetz is leaving the House of Representatives and joining Fox News as a contributor.

7:40 Chaffetz also suggested Congressman receive $2500 a month stipend for a housing expenses.

8:20 Chris speaks with Sharyl Attkisson about her new book, The Smear, and the state of the media during the Trump administration.

8:35 What’s Trending: Tinder for moms, Michael Reed, Michael Bond

