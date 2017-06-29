News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | June 29

Chris discussed last night’s WPHT Speaker Series event with Eric Bolling from Fox News, CNN claiming that journalists face danger covering the Trump White House and a Catholic Cardinal being accused of sexual abuse. He talked with Sharyl Attkisson about her new book, The Smear, and the state of the media during the Trump administration.
6:00 Chris hosted Eric Bolling from Fox News in the latest in WPHT’s Speaker Series.
6:08 CNN: Reporters face danger for doing their jobs.
6:26 CNN interviewed Elmo about Donald Trump’s travel ban.
6:35 What’s Trending: Eiffel Tower, Chick-Fil-A and Markelle Fultz, Cheetos
7:00 Donald Trump questioned whether Senator Chuck Schumer would seriously negotiate over a new health care bill.
7:05 Cardinal George Pell responds to charges of sexual abuse.
7:25 USA Today: Is there a bully in your workplace? Chances are, the answer is yes.
7:38 Congressman Jason Chaffetz is leaving the House of Representatives and joining Fox News as a contributor.
7:40 Chaffetz also suggested Congressman receive $2500 a month stipend for a housing expenses.
8:20 Chris speaks with Sharyl Attkisson about her new book, The Smear, and the state of the media during the Trump administration.
8:35 What’s Trending: Tinder for moms, Michael Reed, Michael Bond