New Jersey Doctor Has License Suspended Following Weapons Charges

June 29, 2017
Filed Under: David Madden, New Jersey

EGG HARBOR, NJ (CBS) — The state of New Jersey has suspended the medical license of an Egg Harbor doctor whose wife was murdered in the home they shared five years ago.

Dr. James Kauffman is jailed on weapons charges unrelated to the death of April Kauffman, a popular radio host who has shot to death in the couple’s Linwood home in 2012.



Atlantic County prosecutors raided his office two weeks ago, looking for evidence said to be part of an undisclosed, ongoing investigation. He threatened to commit suicide, but was talked down.

The state, in suspending Dr. Kauffman’s license, indicated that Kauffman’s actions demonstrate “an imminent danger to the public.”

Kauffman is appealing a decision that he remained jailed on the weapons charges prior to trial.

The prosecutor is also seeking DNA from Kauffman as part of the ongoing murder probe.

