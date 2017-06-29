Family: Local Marine Killed Attempting To Stop Robbery In Olney

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A retired U.S. Marine was killed, not overseas, but back home during an attempted robbery in the city’s Olney section.

The 25-year-old suspect is in police custody after a father and son helped take him down.

The victim’s heartbroken family identified him as Howard White, 46. White’s cousin, Michelle Gordon, said he was a hero who tried to stop a man from robbing The Green Parrot Bar at 6045 N. 5th Street and ended up losing his life for it.

“This is very hard for me and my family, because after serving your country and then come home to get shot down like a dog? It’s very hurtful and very painful,” Gordon said.

Just before 1 a.m, officers patrolling the area heard arguing and gunshots ring out near the intersection of N. 5th St. and W. Spencer St.

They found White lying in the street with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers then saw two men running off. They stopped one of the men, who was holding two guns. The man turned out to be a friend of the victim and pointed officers in the direction of the suspect.

Police said the shooting suspect broke into a nearby home and got into a scuffle with a father and son. They were able to disarm and subdue him until police arrived.

White’s best friend Dwayne Peel said he grew up in North Philly and was a career military man, who was disabled in an explosion during his service.

“He would give the shirt off his back,” Peel said. “He was not what you would call a regular hero, he was an American hero.”

Peel said White had plans to go to Korea for work next.

The shooting suspect and the father who took him down were both treated at Einstein Hospital for minor injuries.

Police recovered the gun used in the shooting, as well as two guns that the victim’s friend had in his possession.