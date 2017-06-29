Hula Fitness Finds Its Groove On The Main Line

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hula Fitness at Aloha Style in Narberth is a new and exciting way to get a total body workout.

And yes, costumes are involved, along with several types of dance.

“It consists of different dances from the islands and hula, which is from Hawaii and Tahitian dance, which is from Tahiti,” Lauren Yeremian, an instructor at Ahola Style, said about the Polynesian dance.

Stephanie Chace, another Ahola Style instructor, said, “Hula is for everybody and you take it as you want it. If you just want to come in and follow along that’s what you are going to get out of it.”

The coordinated and uncoordinated are welcome.

“It’s a really great workout because not only does it challenge you physically, but it challenges you mentally,” Yeremian said.

“It’s an all-around workout and it’s good for the soul because it makes you feel great.”

There are different instructors for different dances, costume changes and props.

It’s a workout that aims to be fun while burning calories.

It may be the easiest cardio workout in the world.