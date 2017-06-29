Man Tried To Lure Kids To Car With Fidget Spinners, Police Say

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police in New Jersey are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly tried to lure children to his car using fidget spinners.

Police in Old Bridge said on Facebook that the man approached two children, ages 8 and 11, in a convenience store on Thursday. They say he tried to lure them back to his car by offering snacks and the twirling toy, which is popular among schoolchildren.

One child told a staff member, who asked the man to leave.

“As the staff intervened, the suspect insisted the children were going with him,” said police.

Police described him as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a red Nike shirt, a gold Yankees hat and sunglasses. He left in a white Toyota.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Bridge police.

