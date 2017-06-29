Fiancée Of Man Charged With Attacking Disabled Man Charged With Hindering Apprehension

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The fiancée of the man charged with sucker punching a disabled man in Chester County is now facing charges as well.
Prosecutors say Denise Schmidt helped Barry Baker hide while he was wanted by police earlier this month.
Police: Video Captures Suspect Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy In Face Outside 7-Eleven
Schmidt allegedly paid for Baker’s hotel room in Exton, where police eventually found him.
Baker is in the Chester County prison waiting for his preliminary hearing.