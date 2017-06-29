Pennsylvania Hospital Treated 36 Overdoses In 24 Hours

June 29, 2017 9:08 PM
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania hospital network says it has treated 36 people for heroin overdoses in the last 24 hours.

UPMC Susquehanna is warning the surrounding communities of a possibly lethal batch of the drug in the region.

The hospital system posted on its Facebook page that emergency rooms and other facilities dealt the unusually high number of overdoses Thursday.

It operates hospitals in the central part of the state, anchored by the 203-bed Williamsport Regional Medical Center.

The hospital system is urging people who think they might have used the drug or are experiencing overdose symptoms to go to the emergency room immediately or call 911.

