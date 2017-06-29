South Jersey Town Wins ‘New Jersey’s Favorite Beach’

June 29, 2017 10:42 PM
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS)—Ocean City is “New Jersey’s Favorite Beach” according to results from a statewide poll.

Representatives of the N.J. Sea Grant Consortium announced Ocean City as the winner to their annual contest on Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to everybody in Ocean City for achieving this honor,” Mayor Jay Gillian said. “The recognition is a testament to the hard work of the city team, City Council, the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Development Commission, the Boardwalk and Downtown Merchants associations, local businesses, all volunteer groups and the entire community in making Ocean City a superior place to live, work and play.”

img 1152 South Jersey Town Wins New Jersey’s Favorite Beach

Ocean City mascot Martin Z. Mollusk, Business Administrator Jim Mallon and Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michele Gillian accept the award as New Jersey’s favorite beach. (Photo/ City of Ocean City)

From May 1 to June 9, online voters chose their favorite beach on the Sea Grant website.

The results:

  1. Ocean City
  2. Brigantine
  3. Margate

This is Ocean City’s fourth consecutive year winning “New Jersey’s Favorite Beach” through the contest.

The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium introduced the survey in 2008 to “inspire pride in and stewardship of New Jersey’s beaches while promoting a little healthy competition between New Jersey’s favorite beach towns.”

