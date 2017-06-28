Zeoli Show Log 06.28.17

3 pm– James O’Keefe released recorded tape of a CNN employee saying the network’s coverage of possible collusion between Trump administration and Russia during the 2016 presidential election “is just a big nothing-burger.”
3:25 pm– The Supreme Court takes up the travel ban, allows parts to go forward
3:38 pm– Mitch McConnel is aiming to send a revised version of his health-care bill to the Congressional Budget Office as soon as Friday
3:50 pm– Nancy Pelosi says the new Health Care Bill dishonors God
4 pm– Dr. Mazz calls into The Rich Zeoli show and talks Doctors being to old to practice
4:20 pm– Senator Rand Paul calls into The Rich Zeoli Show and talks health care
4:40 pm– Republicans are under fire for proposing health care legislation that would reduce Medicaid funding by hundreds of billions of dollars
5:03 pm– Senator Bernie Sanders defended his wife, Jane Sanders
5:18 pm– Some Democrats are not happy with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch
5:25 pm– Facebook to hire a team to help police “hate speech”
5:50 pm– Medicaid needs some type reforms