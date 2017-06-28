BREAKING: 2-Year-Old Boy Struck By Tractor In South Jersey: Police

Zeoli Show Log 06.28.17

June 28, 2017 5:56 PM By Rich Zeoli

3 pm– James O’Keefe released recorded tape of a CNN employee saying the network’s coverage of possible collusion between Trump administration and Russia during the 2016 presidential election “is just a big nothing-burger.”

3:25 pm– The Supreme Court takes up the travel ban, allows parts to go forward

3:38 pm–  Mitch McConnel is aiming to send a revised version of his health-care bill to the Congressional Budget Office as soon as Friday

3:50 pm– Nancy Pelosi says the new Health Care Bill dishonors God

4 pm– Dr. Mazz calls into The Rich Zeoli show and talks Doctors being to old to practice

4:20 pm– Senator Rand Paul calls into The Rich Zeoli Show and talks health care

4:40 pm– Republicans are under fire for proposing health care legislation that would reduce Medicaid funding by hundreds of billions of dollars

5:03 pm– Senator Bernie Sanders defended his wife, Jane Sanders

5:18 pm– Some Democrats are not happy with Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch

5:25 pm– Facebook to hire a team to help police “hate speech”

5:50 pm– Medicaid needs some type reforms

 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch