Temple Football Team Holds ‘Rocky’ Workout

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls football team made their way to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art Wednesday morning to recreate an iconic scene, as they prepare for the 2017 season.

Delvon Randall, a defensive back, said, “Workouts are always tough but we just get through it–it’s a tribute to Philadelphia.”

Temple is looking to will defend its American Athletic Conference championship and the Owls thought to follow the lead of the most iconic Philadelphia champion, boxer Rocky Balboa as they incorporated the running of the Art Museum steps into a workout.

This marks the first year at the helm for Head Coach Geoff Collins who will be leading a team with a bunch of players born in the 90’s. But “Rocky” came out in 1976.

So how many of the players have actually seen the movie?

“‘Rocky 4′ is probably my favorite,” linebacker Nick Sharga said. “I just like super classic movies. It’s super motivational.”

The team’s strength and conditioning Coach David Feeley said “There are a lot of people who know exactly who Rocky is. Are you kiddin’ me? This is Philadelphia. It’s like walking into Rome and not knowing who the pope is.”

The Owls look to improve on last season’s 10-4 record by putting in the hard work right now.