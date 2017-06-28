South Shore Recalls Chest Of Drawers Due To Tip-Over Hazard

June 28, 2017 8:55 PM
Filed Under: Recall, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— South Shore Industries is recalling thousands of 5-drawer chests due to a serious top-over hazard if they are not anchored into the wall.

The recall involves the Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors:

  • Royal Cherry: 3746035 or 3746035A
  • Blueberry: 3294035 or 3294035A
  • Chocolate: 3219035 or 3219035A
  • White: 3210035 or 3210035A

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

The chests were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest.

Customers can contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch