South Shore Recalls Chest Of Drawers Due To Tip-Over Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— South Shore Industries is recalling thousands of 5-drawer chests due to a serious top-over hazard if they are not anchored into the wall.

The recall involves the Summer Breeze style 5-drawer chests of drawers sold in four colors:

Royal Cherry: 3746035 or 3746035A

Blueberry: 3294035 or 3294035A

Chocolate: 3219035 or 3219035A

White: 3210035 or 3210035A

The model number is printed on a label on the back of the chest.

The chests were sold online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com and other retailers from February 2005 through December 2016 for about $160.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest.

Customers can contact South Shore for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Consumers who are unable or unwilling to install the tip restraint kit should contact South Shore for a free one-time in-home installation of the kit.

For more information, CLICK HERE.