‘Rising Stars’ Honored At KYW’s Annual Women’s Achievement Awards

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a chance to recognize women making a positive impact in the Delaware Valley.

KYW Newsradio celebrated it’s 8th annual Women’s Achievement Awards on Wednesday night, but this year, for the first time, women under 40 were highlighted as rising star honorees.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity, being honored among all these prestigious women who are doing great things in our community.”

Lynette Luckers founded and was recognized for her organization the Marion Luckers Kidney Foundation, which she named after her mother who died from kidney disease.

“As a result, the purpose of the organization is to raise awareness about kidney disease and prevention,” she said. “We provide financial assistance to dialysis patients within the Philadelphia area.”

Colleen Rooney, the vice president of Global Communications at QVC, provided the keynote speech. She says it’s exciting to see and be a part of the achievements and accomplishments women throughout the area are making.

“It’s just amazing, the talent that’s coming out of these great young leaders,” Rooney said.

A total of five women were recognized for their work in the community.