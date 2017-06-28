Penn State Forms Greek Advisory Group After Pledge Death

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State has developed an advisory group that includes students, faculty and university trustees to address issues within its Greek system following the February death of a pledge.
The Centre Daily Times reports university President Eric Barron announced Monday the 17-member advisory group will provide input to the school’s Greek-life Response Team, which includes university administrators.
Three members of the university’s board of trustees are included in the advisory group, as well as representatives of the student Greek-life governing bodies, the University Park Undergraduate Association and a community representative.
The group is the school’s latest step in taking control of the previously self-governing fraternities and sororities following the death of 19-year-old Timothy Piazza.
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity face charges in connection with Piazza’s death.
