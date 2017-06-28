Road Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-95 In Delaware

June 28, 2017 6:47 AM By Stephanie Ballesteros
Filed Under: Delaware, New Castle County, traffic

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer in New Castle County caused major delays on I-95 during the morning commute Wednesday.

The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. on I-95 northbound just south of I-495 northbound.

Amtrak Service Temporarily Suspended Between DC And Philly After Fatal Incident 

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lanes on I-95 north were closed for hours while officials investigated. The ramp from I-95 south to I-295 south was also closed.

All lanes reopened around 10 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation

More from Stephanie Ballesteros
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch