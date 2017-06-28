Road Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Overturns On I-95 In Delaware

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — An overturned tractor-trailer in New Castle County caused major delays on I-95 during the morning commute Wednesday.
The truck overturned around 1:30 a.m. on I-95 northbound just south of I-495 northbound.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lanes on I-95 north were closed for hours while officials investigated. The ramp from I-95 south to I-295 south was also closed.
All lanes reopened around 10 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation