Getting Older Is Affecting Your Muscle Mass, How You Can Address It

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether we want to admit it or not, as we get older we begin to lose muscle mass.

There are certain places it happens the most over time.

We can lose muscle mass in places like our arms, shoulders and legs. It is a natural part of the aging process.

That is the bad news.

I have good news, however. It is also important that exercise and strength training can somehow defeat this.

In other words, the more you exercise, and the more you develop muscles, the more you increase your basic metabolic rate and your ability to burn calories.

It will keep you strong and maintain your flexibility.

The key to all of this is starting on a consistent exercise program that helps with balance and strength.

If you haven’t been exercising, start slowly and build. But don’t stay inactive.