⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned Tractor-Trailer In Del. Causing Delays On North I-95 at I-295 | Real-Time Traffic 

Dress Like A Cow, Get Free Chicken

June 28, 2017 8:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Save the date! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call. The company is inviting everyone  to dress up like cows on the 13th Annual Cow Appreciation Day, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 for FREE chicken.

The chain is offering a free entree to ‘cow clad’ patrons at any store across the nation. Adult customers will be rewarded a free entree and children a kid’s meal. Salads are not part of the deal. A full list of entrees to choose from can be seen here.

The event will be from the time the store opens through 7 p.m. local time to celebrate Chick-fil-A’s iconic cow advertising campaign. Snapchat users can also join in the fun with the company’s Cow Appreciation Snapchat filter that day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch