Dress Like A Cow, Get Free Chicken

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Save the date! Chick-fil-A is issuing a cattle call. The company is inviting everyone to dress up like cows on the 13th Annual Cow Appreciation Day, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 for FREE chicken.
The chain is offering a free entree to ‘cow clad’ patrons at any store across the nation. Adult customers will be rewarded a free entree and children a kid’s meal. Salads are not part of the deal. A full list of entrees to choose from can be seen here.
The event will be from the time the store opens through 7 p.m. local time to celebrate Chick-fil-A’s iconic cow advertising campaign. Snapchat users can also join in the fun with the company’s Cow Appreciation Snapchat filter that day.