Chip Kelly: Titans ‘Weren’t Taking Any Offers’ For Marcus Mariota

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If Chip Kelly and Marcus Mariota teamed up in Philly, would everything have been different?

The former Eagles head coach and new ESPN football analyst joined Adam Schefter’s podcast on the day after Father’s Day to discuss a number of different things from Mariota to Colin Kaepernick, to running with the bulls in Spain.

Kelly told Schefter that despite all the rumors of what the Eagles offered, none of it was true. The Titans wouldn’t budge.

“From all the conversations with Tennessee, they weren’t moving off the pick,” Kelly said. “Rightly so. They were looking for the same thing, to get themselves a really top quality quarterback. We didn’t really get into a conversation about what we could or couldn’t offer. We didn’t offer anything because they weren’t taking any offers for it. I would have loved to coach him.”

Kelly also admitted he handled the LeSean McCoy traded improperly, something he’s said before.

“I never got the chance to talk to LeSean before he got traded,” Kelly said. “I always say that’s on us.”

Kelly didn’t rule out returning to the sidelines one day.

“I’m excited about what I’m going to do for ESPN then I’m going to see what happens after that,” Kelly said. “I don’t have any set plans how long I’m going to do anything. We all like to think we have control of our lives but we really don’t. The unknown really keeps you going.”