Former Bucks County Football Coach Charged With Sexually Assaulting 3 Juveniles

June 28, 2017 2:32 PM By Stephanie Ballesteros
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A former West Chester football coach has been charged with sexually assaulting three juveniles.

Bensalem Police say 47-year-old Shannon “Shawn” Westmoreland was a football coach at Bensalem Rambler’s Athletic Association when he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old back in 2005.

Investigators say Westmoreland also assaulted another child from the age of 4 until she was 9 or 10 years old and a 6-year-old in 1999, and again when she was 18 in 2011.

Westmoreland was arrested and charged with rape, rape of a child under age of 13, rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, indecent assault of a child and other related offenses.

