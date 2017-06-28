17th Century Cabin For Sale In South Jersey

GIBBSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Looking for a piece of South Jersey history? The longtime owners of one of the nation’s oldest log cabins are putting the place up for sale, with conditions attached.

Harry and Doris Rink bought the Gibbstown property in 1968. They’ve kept up the place, which was built in 1638, ever since and have seen it added to historic state and national registries. They’ve also given free tours to anyone who asks.

But Doris told KYW Newsradio it’s just time.

“We want to make sure that the heritage of the cabin and the area continues on for generations. So that’s the reason we want to sell before we are deceased,” she said.

He’s 88. She’s 74. And one condition of sale is that they get to live their lives out on the property.

The asking price? 2.9 million dollars. But given the historic cabin sits on a 1.3 acre lot, and there’s an addition that makes the place livable, she considers it a bargain.

Here’s a link if you want to check it out for yourself.