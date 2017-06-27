Woman Accused Of Smashing Car, Home Windows In Tacony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was arrested for smashing house and car windows in the Tacony section of the city Monday night.
Police say they started to get 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. to get to the 6400 block of Tulip Street, near Levick Street.
When officers got there, several people in the neighborhood told police about the woman who damaged their property.
Authorities say one officer suffered minor injuries when trying to arrest the woman. After a struggle, police say they were able to arrest her.
No word on a motive or if charges have been filed.