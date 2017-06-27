NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woman Accused Of Smashing Car, Home Windows In Tacony

June 27, 2017 11:17 AM By Tim Jimenez
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio 1060, Tacony, Tim Jimenez, vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was arrested for smashing house and car windows in the Tacony section of the city Monday night.

Police say they started to get 911 calls around 11:30 p.m. to get to the 6400 block of Tulip Street, near Levick Street.

Teen Shot, Killed Overnight In South Philadelphia 

When officers got there, several people in the neighborhood told police about the woman who damaged their property.

Authorities say one officer suffered minor injuries when trying to arrest the woman. After a struggle, police say they were able to arrest her.

No word on a motive or if charges have been filed.

More from Tim Jimenez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch