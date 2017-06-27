Police: Girl’s Own Actions Caused Her Slip From Six Flags Ride

June 27, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Six Flags Great Escape, Sky Ride

SBURY, N.Y. (AP) — A 14-year-old Delaware girl who survived falling off a New York amusement park ride has been released from an upstate hospital.

Officials say the teen was released Monday afternoon from Albany Medical Center, where she was treated for unspecified injuries after falling into the arms of bystanders gathered about 25 feet below the Sky Ride at Six Flags Great Escape.

Crowd Catches Delaware Teen Falling From Six Flags Ride 

Police say the girl’s actions caused her to slip beneath the restraining bars while riding in the two-person gondola with her brother Saturday night. She dangled briefly before dropping onto several people clustered on the pavement below.

Police say the ride was functioning properly at the time.

The park says the ride remains closed as it conducts an internal investigation.

The police investigation into the exact circumstances surrounding the fall is continuing.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch