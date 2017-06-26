New Snapchat Feature Is Raising Safety Concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—The popular social networking app Snapchat has a new feature that allows certain users to track down your exact location.

The new feature is called “Snap Maps”.

“We’ve built a whole new way to explore the world! See what’s happening, find your friends, and get inspired to go on an adventure,” writes the social media company on their website.

Rob D’Ovidio, an associate professor of criminology and justice studies at Drexel University says there are some potential problems with this new feature.

“It certainly gives rise to concerns about bullying, concerns about stalking and the potential for physical assault associated with those activities,” he says.

D’Ovidio points out there is the option to hide your location through a feature called ‘Ghost Mode’.

To turn off your location data completely:

1) Go to Settings

2) Scroll down to Snapchat

3) Tap Location