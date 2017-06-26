Researchers Find Doodling Could Be Beneficial For Your Brain

June 26, 2017 8:00 AM By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University researchers have found that doodling may be a great way to relax and help you experience pleasure.

According to the researchers, there was increased blood flow to a part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex during doodling and other forms of drawing that would trigger feelings of pleasure and reward.

Different forms of art can have different effects.

Out of all the drawing methods tested doodling led to the greatest blood flow increase in the prefrontal cortex, followed by free-drawing, and then coloring.

The report was in the journal the arts of psychotherapy and the study is the latest in a series of studies which emphasize the role of creative activities for relaxation.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch