Researchers Find Doodling Could Be Beneficial For Your Brain

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drexel University researchers have found that doodling may be a great way to relax and help you experience pleasure.

According to the researchers, there was increased blood flow to a part of the brain called the prefrontal cortex during doodling and other forms of drawing that would trigger feelings of pleasure and reward.

Different forms of art can have different effects.

Out of all the drawing methods tested doodling led to the greatest blood flow increase in the prefrontal cortex, followed by free-drawing, and then coloring.

The report was in the journal the arts of psychotherapy and the study is the latest in a series of studies which emphasize the role of creative activities for relaxation.