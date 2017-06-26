NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pool Facility Named After Former Vice President

June 26, 2017 4:59 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is still making a splash these days but in a different way.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki hosted a ceremony Monday morning at the Brown Burton Winchester Park in Delaware as he and other notables honored Biden by renaming the pool facility the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center.

The former vice president was once a lifeguard at the pool facility and he has spoken about that experience throughout his public service career.

Biden was in attendance with members of City Council, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Governor John Carney and State Senator Margaret Rose Henry.

