Police Identify Woman Stabbed To Death In Park Behind High School

June 26, 2017 1:10 PM
Filed Under: Debra Gulliver, Dobbins High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the woman who was stabbed at least a dozen times in a park behind a high school in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.

Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Debra Gulliver of the 2500 block of North 25th Street.

Woman Stabbed To Death Outside North Philly School

Police say Gulliver was stabbed at least twelve times from the legs up to the chest in a violent murder just after 3:10 a.m. Saturday.

Her body was found in a park behind Dobbins High School.

Police discovered her body after a passerby reported being robbed by two unidentified men inside the park.

There are currently no descriptions of the robbery suspects at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch