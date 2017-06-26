Police Identify Woman Stabbed To Death In Park Behind High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the woman who was stabbed at least a dozen times in a park behind a high school in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia.
Police identified the woman as 33-year-old Debra Gulliver of the 2500 block of North 25th Street.
Woman Stabbed To Death Outside North Philly School
Police say Gulliver was stabbed at least twelve times from the legs up to the chest in a violent murder just after 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
Her body was found in a park behind Dobbins High School.
Police discovered her body after a passerby reported being robbed by two unidentified men inside the park.
There are currently no descriptions of the robbery suspects at this time.
No arrests have been made.