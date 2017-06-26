Philadelphia Rabbi Participates In Unique Peace Conference In Abu Dhabi

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia rabbi sheds light on a unique peace conference he recently attended in the United Arab Emirates aimed at promoting understanding between various religious leaders and their congregations.

Rodeph Shalom Rabbi Eli Freedman says when he was first contacted to participate in a Middle East conference called “An American Caravan for Peace” he thought it was a scam.

“It was all very random,” Freedman said. “I got this email and then a follow-up phone call saying we want the rabbi to come to Abu Dhabi and we need to know by the end of the day and send your passport and your social security number, and I was like, ‘what is this!'”

It turns out a friend of his had recommended the organizers reach out to him, and, no, it wasn’t joke, though it sounded like it might be the start of one.

“They chose 10 cities across the U.S. and each city they tapped a rabbi, an evangelical minister and an imam to go as a trio from that city,” Freeman explained. “Philadelphia was one of the cities they chose.”

Rabbi Freedman says the goal was to promote understanding among leaders of the three so-called Abrahamic religions. He says the 30 participants came as guests of the government of the UAE in order to learn from each other. They spent three days dispelling misconceptions and understanding their similarities.

“A guy by the name of Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah was really the mastermind behind all of this,” he said. “Over five years ago, he began having closed-door, one-on-one conversation with leading Muslim leaders across the world, basically asking them to sign on to protecting religious minorities in Muslim-majority countries.”

The group will reconvene next year in Washington D.C. to discuss the progress they’ve made since the conference.