Police Searching For Missing 64-Year-Old Woman

June 26, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Missing Persons, Phyillis Wilkie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 64-year-old woman who went missing Sunday.

Phyillis Wilkie was last seen at her residence in the 2500 block of North 25th Street, according to police.  She was also reportedly wearing an olive green shirt and blue jeans.

Philadelphia PD Searching For Elderly Man With Dementia, Alzheimers

Wilkie is described as 5-foot-2 inches, 98 pounds, thin build with short and curly pink hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilkie is asked to contact the Central Detective Division at (215) 686-3093(4) or call 911.

