Philadelphia PD Searching For Elderly Man With Dementia, Alzheimers

June 26, 2017 4:06 PM
Filed Under: Cruz Rodriguez, Missing Persons

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who went missing Friday.

Cruz Rodriguez, a 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimers disease, was last seen in the area of Lee Street and Somerset Street, according to police. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white New York Yankees baseball hat, a white, yellow, and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

He is also diabetic and has high blood pressure, police say.

Police Searching For Missing 64-Year-Old Woman

Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-5 inches , 140 pound with brown eyes, short, gray hair and a dark complexion.

white New York Yankees baseball hat, white, yellow, and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3043(4) or call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch