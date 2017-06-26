Philadelphia PD Searching For Elderly Man With Dementia, Alzheimers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating an elderly man who went missing Friday.
Cruz Rodriguez, a 76-year-old man who suffers from dementia and Alzheimers disease, was last seen in the area of Lee Street and Somerset Street, according to police. He was reportedly last seen wearing a white New York Yankees baseball hat, a white, yellow, and blue plaid shirt and blue jeans.
He is also diabetic and has high blood pressure, police say.
Rodriguez is described as 5-foot-5 inches , 140 pound with brown eyes, short, gray hair and a dark complexion.
Police ask anyone with any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3043(4) or call 911.