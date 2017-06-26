Dueling Rallies Held In Philly In Wake Of Officer-Involved Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Dueling rallies took place tonight in Northeast Philadelphia in the wake of the deadly shooting of David Jones.
Eyewitness News was outside the 15th police district on Levick Street where members of “Black Lives Matter” protested.
Just feet away, members of a group supportive of police called “Back The Blue” hit the streets.
Jones was shot to death by Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall earlier this month as he ran from a traffic stop.
Jones reportedly pulled a gun on the officer.