Dueling Rallies Held In Philly In Wake Of Officer-Involved Shooting

June 26, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Police, protest, shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Dueling rallies took place tonight in Northeast Philadelphia in the wake of the deadly shooting of David Jones.

Eyewitness News was outside the 15th police district on Levick Street where members of “Black Lives Matter” protested.

Just feet away, members of a group supportive of police called “Back The Blue” hit the streets.

Jones was shot to death by Philadelphia police officer Ryan Pownall earlier this month as he ran from a traffic stop.

Jones reportedly pulled a gun on the officer.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch