Wolf Lauds ‘Fair’ Medical Marijuana Process After Former Policy Chief Gets Grower Permit

HARRISBURG (CBS) — Governor Wolf says he’s convinced the process for selecting medical marijuana grower/processors was fair.

The governor was asked to comment about the fact that a firm headed by his former policy aide was awarded one of twelve permits issued this past week.

Pennsylvania Names First Recipients Of Medical Marijuana Permits

Two firms that will operate in Berks County were awarded the medical marijuana permits allocated for the southeast region.

The Chairman of the Board of one of those firms, Franklin Labs LLC, is John Hanger is a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former policy chief for Governor Tom Wolf.

At an unrelated event this past week, Wolf was asked about the public perception of that.

“All I know is that the process was fair and honest,” he said. “I had no connection with it. I don’t even know who made the decision.”

The Office of Medical Marijuana says applications were “objectively reviewed” by an evaluation team made up from members of various state agencies… whose names were kept secret to avoid being influenced.

Permits for dispensaries are expected to be awarded this week.