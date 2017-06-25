Advocate Says Proposed Medicaid Cuts On Elderly Would Be ‘Devastating’

June 25, 2017 8:38 PM
Filed Under: Medicaid, Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Senate Health Care bill calls for major restructuring of and deep cuts to Medicaid, which provides insurance to low-income pregnant women and single mothers, children, the disabled, and the elderly.

Advocates for seniors are especially concerned.

“Any cuts to Medicaid would be devastating,” said Holly Lange president of Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.

She says the plan calls for a cap on payments to the states.

ALSO READ: Authorities: Fire That Killed 9-Year-Old In Chester County Ruled Accidental

Since Medicaid is part state and part federal, those cuts would leave a lot of Pennsylvanians in the lurch.

“We have the fourth largest elderly population in the country, and in Philadelphia, we have a very large Medicaid population as well,” she said. “Those elderly who are low-income depend on Medicaid along with their Medicare, to help pay for their health insurance.”

Many have chronic health conditions, says Lange, and regular care allows them live healthy lives.

“It makes no sense to cut Medicaid so that people cannot afford their insurance, they become sick, and go to the hospital, and that costs more money,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch