Police: Bar Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition In Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar in South Philadelphia.
Authorities say the shooting took place about 5 p.m. Sunday at a bar on Dicks avenue near S. 65th street.
According to officials a 24-year-old male was reportedly shot following an argument with another man.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say no arrest have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.