Police: Bar Shooting Leaves Man In Critical Condition In Southwest Philadelphia

June 25, 2017 5:41 PM
Filed Under: shooting, South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place inside of a bar in South Philadelphia.

Authorities say the shooting took place about 5 p.m. Sunday at a bar on Dicks avenue near S. 65th street.

According to officials a 24-year-old male was reportedly shot following an argument with another man.

ALSO READ: Crews Battle 3-Alarm House Fire In Wildwood Crest

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say no arrest have been made, and no weapon has been recovered.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch