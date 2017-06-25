1 Dead In Vine Street Expressway Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning crash along the Vine Street Expressway in Center City Philadelphia.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes between Broad and 8th Streets.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities say a 28-year-old man was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
As a result of the accident, a stretch of I-676 was shut down for nearly three hours, forcing eastbound traffic to exit at Broad Street.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.