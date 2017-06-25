NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

1 Dead In Vine Street Expressway Crash

June 25, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, I-676, Vine Street Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead after an early morning crash along the Vine Street Expressway in Center City Philadelphia.

It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes between Broad and 8th Streets.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash. Authorities say a 28-year-old man was rushed to Hahnemann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As a result of the accident, a stretch of I-676 was shut down for nearly three hours, forcing eastbound traffic to exit at Broad Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide: Best Of The Jersey Cape Clams
Videos
Fourth Of July Fashion Guide

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch