Philadelphia Arts Receive Millions In Grant Money

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage announced its 2017 grants this week. More than 50 artists and cultural groups will get to push the limits on culture.

More than $10.3 million will fund 53 grants that will support 12 artists, 36 projects and performances, and 2 organizations ranging from $75K to $500K.

Paula Marincola is executive director of the Pew Center for Arts and Heritage said, “It’s a set of grants that really showcases the strength and vitality of the cultural sector in our region.”

She says they look for organizations and artists that have a history of public programming and are willing to stretch the limits.

“We’re really trying to inspire our community,” she said.

Some grantees include WXPN, UPenn Radio for a series on the influence of gospel on secular music, as well as the Pennsylvania Horitcultural Society’s “farm as art installation” in Thomas Paine Plaza.

“Addressing food access in urban agriculture,” she said.

Other grantees include Eastern State Penitentiary for films from inside the American correctional system and Philadelphia Photo Arts Center for a mobile exhibition that allows women to tell their stories through self portraits.

You can see a full grant list at: pcah.us/2017grants