Fresh Off 'Libre's Law,' Animal Welfare Advocates Seek 'Hot Dog' Relief

June 24, 2017 9:00 PM By Tony Romeo
Governor Tom Wolf, Libre's law, Senator Andy Dinniman

HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — After celebrating one success, animal welfare advocates are trying to make it two-for-two in Harrisburg.

Governor Wolf supports ‘Libre’s Law,’ a bill sent to him by the legislature this past week. Named for a puppy who survived an ordeal of neglect, it strengthens penalties for animal abuse and puts restrictions on tethering.

Animal welfare advocates celebrated that victory by holding an event to push for passage of other legislation that would provide immunity for public safety officials who rescue pets from hot vehicles after a reasonable search for the driver.

Chester County Democratic Senator Andy Dinniman is the sponsor of the Senate version of the legislation.

“Most people are regretful afterwards,” he said. “But the fact remains the dog and cat can be dead or could go through distress.”

The ultimate purpose of such a law, Dinniman says, would be to change people’s behavior.

