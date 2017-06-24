Don’t Be A Victim, Scam Artist Look To Target Summer Travelers

June 24, 2017 9:00 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Scam Artists, Summer Travel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Now that summer is here, scam artists are hard at work trying to separate you from your money.

We do more things in the summer and put ourselves at higher risk of getting scammed according to Mike Falco of Falco Wealth Management in Berwyn.

He urges us to be careful when booking vacations.

“15 million on line hotel bookings scams happen every year,” he said. “There’s no reason to use any other site except the one’s we all know.”

Falco says booking through places like social media and craigslist can be like playing with fire.

He recommends, “you want to check out the company with the Better Business Bureau and also search the reviews and complaints.”

Always buy concert or event tickets from well known sites and get references and license and ID information for home improvement jobs.

