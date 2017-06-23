Soul Head To Cleveland For Saturday Night Battle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Soul travel to Cleveland this week for a Saturday night match-up with the Gladiators.

Philadelphia is 9-0 on the season and coming off its most impressive victory of the campaign. Last Saturday the Soul smacked the now 7-2 Tampa Bay Storm at the Center, 62-41.

“We did answer the bell,” Soul head coach Clint Dolezel tells KYW Newsradio. “Our guys were ready for this game. They were amped up about it.”

Quarterback Dan Raudabaugh threw five touchdown passes in the win. All five were caught by wide receiver Darius Reynolds.

The Gladiators are 3-7 coming into Saturday night’s game and the Soul have a bye week following this game. Is Dolezel concerned about the possibility of a letdown?

“Always,” he says. “It is just human nature to have a little bit of a letdown after a big game like we had. Especially since we’ve played Cleveland so many times (three). I wouldn’t say we’ve handled them, but we’ve played Cleveland well except for once, that was the first (meeting) of the season. But since then we’ve played well.”

Dolezel breaks down a big key in this game for the Soul.

“Make sure (Cleveland quarterback) Arvell (Nelson) doesn’t run around and beat you with his legs,” he says. “(Wide receiver Quentin) Sims is a tough match-up.”

Philadelphia and Cleveland get underway at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

You can follow Matt on Twitter @Mattleonkyw.