Zeoli Show Log 06.22.17

3pm- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the proposed Senate GOP Healthcare Bill. Several Republican Senators have stated they will not vote “yes” on the bill in its current form.
3:20pm- Sen. Ted Cruz said that he will vote “no” for the proposed Obamacare repeal bill if there are not significant changes but that he expects those changes to take place.
3:25pm- Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Susan Collins said they may not vote for the Republican Healthcare Bill if it contains language to defund Planned Parenthood.
4pm- After months of speculation stemming from a tweet, President Donald Trump confirmed that he does not have any recordings of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey.
4:35pm- Sen. Elizabeth Warren claimed that Senate Republicans are paying for tax cuts for the wealthy with American lives.
4:40pm- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz stated that the GOP Healthcare Bill takes an ax to the knees of the American people.
5pm- While on CNN, one of the architects of The Affordable Care Act, MIT Economist Jonathan Gruber, stated that the Senate GOP Healthcare Bill does not fully repeal Obamacare like Republicans have claimed.
5:20pm- In a new article written by Daniel Horowitz, the journalist claims that when crafting their new healthcare bill, Senate Republicans simply chose to ‘copy and paste” Obamacare.