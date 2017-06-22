NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police: 1 Dead In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 55

June 22, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: New Jersey State Police, Route 55

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Gloucester County early Thursday morning.

New Jersey State Police say a pickup driver drove southbound on the northbound lanes on Route 55 in Franklin Township when the vehicle hit a tractor-trailer head-on just before 3 a.m.

Both vehicles went up in flames after the crash.

Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was able to get out. However, the driver of the pickup truck died at the scene.

The road was closed while crews worked to clear the scene. It reopened just after 10:30 a.m.

