Radnor Township Police Searching For Elderly Woman With Dementia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Radnor Township Police Department asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old woman suffering from the early stages of dementia.
Sandra Gilbert of Wayne, Pa. was last seen wearing a green skirt and green top, carrying a brown purse.
Gilbert reportedly left her residence at 10 a.m. Thursday, driving a 2004 Silver Volvo Sedan, with the Pennsylvania registration FWS-5639.
Police say Gilbert’s family received a phone call from her at 11 a.m. and she stated that she was at the Northbrook Market Place in Unionville. She used the market’s landline to make the call, according to police.
But there has been no word from Gilbert since that phone call and she did not take her cell phone with her when she left the residence, police say.
If you see Gilbert or her vehicle, police ask the public to call 911 or 610-688-0503 immediately.