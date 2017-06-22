Lawmakers Try Again To Raise Smoking Age From 19 To 21

BREAKING: 76ers Select Markelle Fultz With No. 1 Overall Pick |  By The Numbers

June 22, 2017 10:16 PM
Filed Under: law, New Jersey, smoking

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers have again sent a measure to Gov. Chris Christie to raise the smoking age in the state to 21.

The Democratic-controlled state Assembly on Thursday approved raising the age to 21 from 19 for purchasing tobacco or electronic cigarette devices.

The Senate previously approved the measure and it’s now up to the Republican Christie, who vetoed a similar measure in January 2016.

It’s not clear how he will act this time.

New Jersey would be the second state to have a smoking age of 21, along with Hawaii.

It passed on Thursday by a vote of 53-16, with six abstentions.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

