PD: Repo Man Tows Minivan With 7-Year-Old Girl Inside

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a bizarre incident overnight that resulted in a repo man towing away a minivan with a 7-year-old girl inside.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says around 2:30 Thursday morning, a 26-year-old woman was clocking out of her job at a West Philadelphia Domino’s Pizza, when a tow truck driver repossessed her minivan that was parked outside of the business.

The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was asleep underneath a blanket in the third row.

As the repo man was pulling away from the intersection of 45th and Chestnut, he said a number of people began yelling at him, but he continued to drive away.

The mother then called 911 to report her child had been taken along with the van.

Officers were able to stop the driver a short time later, about a mile and a half away at 50th and Woodland Avenue, and found the little girl asleep inside.

“It still concerns us for several reasons. Why did this 26-year-old mother go inside her place of employment for several minutes leaving her 7-year-old daughter in the backseat, all alone at about 2:30 in the morning?” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “Also of concern is why did this tow truck driver, who’s a repossessor and he has paperwork to repossess this van, why did the tow truck driver repossess this van without checking to make sure no one was inside?”

Tow truck driver Carmino Giannone of Giannone Companies told Eyewitness News it was an honest mistake.

“The vehicle to me, appeared unoccupied. There’s two car seats in the second row that were empty, that I could see from the mirror of my truck,” he said. “I don’t have to get out of my truck to hook up a car. So I could see everything basically in the first, all three rows. So, I mean, the kid was under a blanket.”

The little girl was not hurt. No word yet on whether any charges will be filed in this case.