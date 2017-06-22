Markelle Fultz By The Numbers

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Here’s some interesting factoids about Markelle Fultz, who the Philadelphia 76ers took with the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.

Markelle Fultz

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 195 lbs

Age: 19.1

Position: PG

College: University of Washington

High School: DeMatha Catholic High School (MD)

Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD

In being selected No. 1 overall, Fultz became part of an interesting trivia question, becoming just the 12th college basketball player selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft since 1960 whose team did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Sixers have selected three of the 12 players—more than any other team.

Here are the 12 college players since 1960 who didn’t play in the NCAA Tournament the year that they were the No. 1 pick:

Walt Bellamy (Indiana-1961)- Chicago Packers

Fred Hetzel (Davidson-1965)-San Francisco Warriors

(Bill Bradley, Bill Buntin and Gail Goodrich were selected before Hetzel in the 1965 draft by the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, in the last year of the territorial draft. Hetzel was the Warriors first pick, followed by Hall of Famer Rick Barry. Billy Cunningham was selected fifth overall by the 76ers in that draft)

Jimmy Walker (Providence-1967)-Detroit Pistons

LaRue Martin (Loyola-Chicago-1972)-Portland Trail Blazers

Doug Collins (Illinois State-1973)-Philadelphia 76ers

David Thompson (North Carolina State-1975)-Atlanta Hawks

John Lucas (Maryland-1976)-Houston Rockets

Kent Benson (Indiana-1977)-Milwaukee Bucks

Mychal Thompson (Minnesota-1978)-Portland Trail Blazers

Michael Olowokandi (Pacific-1998)-Los Angles Clippers

Ben Simmons (LSU-2016)-Philadelphia 76ers

Markelle Fultz (Washington-2017)-Philadelphia 76ers

(Bellamy and David Thompson went on to have Hall of Fame careers.)

Offense

Averaged: 23.2 ppg (sixth in the nation, scoring 30 points or more five times in 25 games). He converted 88 jumpers, 59 treys and 69 shots at the rim.

According to Synergy Sports: Shot 38.3% on catch-and-shoot jumpers. Needs work on his off-ball shooting.

Shot 42% on pull-ups.

Assist to turnover ratio: Almost 2-to-1 (5.9 assists/3.2 TOs) per game on over 30% of Washington’s possessions.

Defense