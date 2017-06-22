Markelle Fultz By The Numbers

By Joseph Santoliquito
PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Here’s some interesting factoids about Markelle Fultz, who the Philadelphia 76ers took with the No. 1 pick in Thursday night’s NBA Draft.
Markelle Fultz
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 195 lbs
Age: 19.1
Position: PG
College: University of Washington
High School: DeMatha Catholic High School (MD)
Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD
In being selected No. 1 overall, Fultz became part of an interesting trivia question, becoming just the 12th college basketball player selected No. 1 overall in the NBA Draft since 1960 whose team did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The Sixers have selected three of the 12 players—more than any other team.
Here are the 12 college players since 1960 who didn’t play in the NCAA Tournament the year that they were the No. 1 pick:
Walt Bellamy (Indiana-1961)- Chicago Packers
Fred Hetzel (Davidson-1965)-San Francisco Warriors
(Bill Bradley, Bill Buntin and Gail Goodrich were selected before Hetzel in the 1965 draft by the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively, in the last year of the territorial draft. Hetzel was the Warriors first pick, followed by Hall of Famer Rick Barry. Billy Cunningham was selected fifth overall by the 76ers in that draft)
Jimmy Walker (Providence-1967)-Detroit Pistons
LaRue Martin (Loyola-Chicago-1972)-Portland Trail Blazers
Doug Collins (Illinois State-1973)-Philadelphia 76ers
David Thompson (North Carolina State-1975)-Atlanta Hawks
John Lucas (Maryland-1976)-Houston Rockets
Kent Benson (Indiana-1977)-Milwaukee Bucks
Mychal Thompson (Minnesota-1978)-Portland Trail Blazers
Michael Olowokandi (Pacific-1998)-Los Angles Clippers
Ben Simmons (LSU-2016)-Philadelphia 76ers
Markelle Fultz (Washington-2017)-Philadelphia 76ers
(Bellamy and David Thompson went on to have Hall of Fame careers.)
Offense
- Averaged: 23.2 ppg (sixth in the nation, scoring 30 points or more five times in 25 games). He converted 88 jumpers, 59 treys and 69 shots at the rim.
- According to Synergy Sports: Shot 38.3% on catch-and-shoot jumpers. Needs work on his off-ball shooting.
- Shot 42% on pull-ups.
- Assist to turnover ratio: Almost 2-to-1 (5.9 assists/3.2 TOs) per game on over 30% of Washington’s possessions.
Defense
- Block percentage: 3.1%
- Steal percentage: 2.5%
- Opponents ave. against him: 0.412 points per possession (in isolation). Washington played mostly zone defense last season.
- Long 7-foot wingspan and determination makes him capable of the chase-down block in transition.