From The Process To The Future, Fans Celebrate All Things Sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a fun time to be a Philadelphia 76ers fan. The team added another top pick Thursday night, sending the crowd at the team’s draft party in Northern Liberties into a frenzy.

It was no surprise the Sixers were drafting Markelle Fultz out of the University of Washington first overall, but when the announcement was made, 5000 fans at the Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons erupted.

“The dynasty begins. Looks like we’re all trusting the process finally. It took a few years,” said Dominic.

“It’s emotional, I would say. We’re going to be a good team this year. Trust the Process,” said Hannah.

A process longtime Sixers fan Josh Davison hopes is about to end.

“It’s a mix of excitement and slight anxiousness because, even though everyone’s excited, now we have to actually deliver,” he said.

He says he hasn’t seen a successful Sixers team since he was a kid, and is ready for that to change.