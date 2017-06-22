Police: Man Riding Dirt Bike Killed In Box Truck Accident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a dirt bike rider is dead after he lost control and went under a box truck on Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened at 3:08 p.m. in the 3800 block of Whitaker Avenue.
Police Recover Body Of Second Missing Teen Swimmer In Atlantic City
Police say the approximately 30-year-old man riding the dirt bike ride was headed southbound and attempted to overtake the box truck, when he lost control and went under the truck.
He was transported to Temple Hospital and was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m.
Police are still on the scene with the driver of the box truck as they provide aid.