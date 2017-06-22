Study: Climate Change Could Have Significant Effect On Coffee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Climate change could have an effect on coffee.
A new study finds Ethiopia could lose a significant amount of suitable farming land because of climate change.
New Study Denies There Are Health Benefits To Moderate Drinking
Ethiopia is the world’s fifth-largest coffee producer.
Climate change can also affect taste.
Trump: There Are No Recorded Conversations With James Comey
The warmth causes the coffee to ripen too fast, resulting in less flavorful beans.
The study was published in Nature Plants.