Study: Climate Change Could Have Significant Effect On Coffee

June 22, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Climate Change, coffee, Ethiopia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Climate change could have an effect on coffee.

A new study finds Ethiopia could lose a significant amount of suitable farming land because of climate change.

Ethiopia is the world’s fifth-largest coffee producer.

Climate change can also affect taste.

The warmth causes the coffee to ripen too fast, resulting in less flavorful beans.

The study was published in Nature Plants.

