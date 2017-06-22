City Council Approves ‘Rebuild’ Bill, Among Others

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city council has given final approval to the half-a-billion dollar public facility renovation known as “Rebuild.”

It was one of more than 80 bills and resolutions council passed in its final session before summer recess.

The Rebuild bill passed 16-1, with councilman David Oh arguing there should be more assurances that the jobs created would benefit local women and minority residents.

“We need to make some guarantees to the people that we’re going to get this done. Everything we’ve said we’re gonna do, we’re gonna do,” said Oh.

While popular with some spectators, other council members argued the guarantees were there and they’d be closely monitoring.

Council also approved purchase of the former Inquirer building for the new police headquarters after making changes it says will save millions.

Other measures included a ban on the controversial practice of “conversion therapy” for gay and lesbian youth under 18, and zoning changes that will allow development of the $3 billion Schuylkill yards in University city, a bill licensing “aerial adventures” in the Belmont Plateau area, and a restriction on where medical marijuana dispensaries can be permitted.

New bills introduced for consideration in the fall include one that proposes public financing for local election campaigns, and Mayor Kenney signed into law two previously-passed bills toughening laws against ethnic intimidation and discrimination.