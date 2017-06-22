‘Boyz II Men Boulevard’ To Be Unveiled Saturday

June 22, 2017 7:06 AM
Filed Under: Boyz II Men

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — They sang about “The End of the Road” and now Philly’s own Boyz II Men are only days away from the official unveiling of their very own “boulevard.”

The city of Philadelphia will honor the R&B singers with a street re-naming Saturday at 11 a.m.

Broad Street, between Christian and Carpenter, will become “Boyz II Men Boulevard.”

The group attendedPhiladelphiaa high school for creative and performing arts on that stretch of Broad Street.

