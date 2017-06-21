Zeoli Show Log 06.21.17

3pm- Last night, in Georgia’s 6th District, Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in a race for Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s vacated Congressional seat.
3:25pm- During his concession speech, Jon Ossoff stated that despite the loss “this is the beginning of something much bigger than us.”
3:40pm- While appearing on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Sen. Chris Murphy claimed that the Trump/Russia probe is beginning to hurt Democrats.
3:50pm- CNN’s John Avalon blamed Ossoff’s loss on a rigged system caused by Republicans and redistricting.
4:05pm- During today’s Senate Judiciary hearing on the 1st Amendment, Sen. Ted Cruz spoke about the importance of free speech and diversity of opinion on college campuses.
4:10pm- While speaking before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Diane Feinstein defended the use of a “heckler’s veto” in certain circumstances on college campuses.
4:20pm- It was recently discovered that James Hodgkinson, the man who opened fire on Congressional Republicans last week, had 200 rounds of ammunition in a near by storage locker. Norman Jean Ornstein, scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, argues that the shooting could have potentially led to a Constitutional crisis had it not been stopped as quickly as it was.
4:50pm- MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow speculated that the poor weather may have had a negative impact on Democrat voters in Georgia’s 6th District.
5pm- CNN’s Don Lemon argued that a Republican winning in Georgia’s 6th District shouldn’t be breaking news.
5:40pm- A Pennsylvania high school valedictorian was ushered off stage after he chose to criticize the school during his speech. Jimmy Kimmel invited the student to finish the speech on ABC’s late night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!