Wolf Signs Bill Eliminating Keystone Exams For Career, Tech Students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed legislation that will eliminate controversial Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for some Pennsylvania high school students.

The bill signed by Governor Wolf will eliminate Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement for CTE student, students in career and technology education. Supporters of the measure say that exam is not appropriate for those students. At a Wednesday bill signing ceremony in his reception room, the governor spoke of touring schools and watching a student welder.

“He could weld a seal that I know would have taken me ten years to learn. I would never have been able to do as good a job as he did,” the governor said. “We need to recognize that in our education system. Because our economy needs people with skills that are much broader than the skills that I think the existing Keystone Exam recognizes.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers continue to mull whether or not to eliminate the Keystone Exam requirement for all Pennsylvania students.